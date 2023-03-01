Search icon
School Holidays: How many days will schools be closed in March including Holi? See complete list

There will be a total of week-long holidays in March 2023. These holidays are for many states across the country including UP, Bihar, Haryana, and North India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

March 2023 is going to be an exciting time for children as with the festivals starting, there are a bunch of school holidays lined up. With winter ending, school timings are also all set to change soon. Schools in Uttar Pradesh are currently from 10 am to 3 pm, however, come April 1, schools will be from 8 am to 2 pm. 

March 2023 begins today and just next week, the festival of Holi will be celebrated. Holi is an auspicious Hindu festival and celebrates the victory of good over evil. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 7 (Holika Dahan), and March 8 (Holi). 

Meanwhile, here is a list of holidays for students in March.

March 2023 Holiday List 

March 5, 2023: Sunday

March 8, 2023: Wednesday (Holi)

March 12, 2023: Sunday 

March 19, 2023: Sunday 

March 22, 2023: Gudi Padwa (Maharashtra) 

March 26, 2023: Sunday

March 30, 2023: Thursday (Ram Navami) 

There will be a total of week-long holidays in March 2023. These holidays are for many states across the country including UP, Bihar, Haryana, and North India. 

The Gudi Padwa holiday will be in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Daman Diu. Many schools also have a half day or even a full day holiday on Saturdays so these holidays also need to be kept in mind. 

