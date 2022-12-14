Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor 'fresh' on-screen pairing in Luv Ranjan's film looks promising

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming rom-com has finally got its title, and it's just like their pair- quirky and refreshing. The Kapoors will soon be seen in Luv Ranjan's next directorial, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Just like Luv Ranjan's previous hits, TJMM will also be a rom-com, and by the short teaser, the film looks like another quirky take on modern-day romance. The 42 seconds teaser showcases two magnetic personalities, Ranbir and Shraddha. The two lovebirds are in love, but they proudly call each 'liar and cheater.' The two leading stars have crackling chemistry, and their pairing is supported by foot-tapping music. The teaser is supported by a song where the couple compliments each other with quirky connotations.

Watch the title announcement

TJMM will mark the return of Luv Ranjan into direction after the gap of four years. His last directorial was the 2018 blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuchha. Before that, Luv directed Kartik Aaryan in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. After SKTKS, Luv even co-produced two films De De Pyaar De and Malang, both of them were successful ventures, and this added Luv Ranjan as one of the profitable producers as well.

As soon as the title got announced, fans and netizens went gaga over the update. A certain section of the audience welcomed Shraddha, as this will end her long absence from mainstream cinema. Kapoor's last film was 2019 Chhichhore. This year, she was also seen making a cameo in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. On the other side, Ranbir was seen in dud Shamshera and blockbuster Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Tu Joothi Main Makkaar will release in Holi 2023, March 8. Kapoor will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.