TJMM: Alia Bhatt has hilarious suggestion to Ranbir Kapoor- Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com before official title reveal

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming rom-com, directed by Luv Ranjan, will get its official title tomorrow, December 14 (Wednesday). On Tuesday, the makers built up the anticipation for the film but revealed the initials of their title, TJMM. Shraddha and makers have asked netizens to guess the name of their films, and the results are hilarious.

Shraddha dropped the first poster from the film with the title initials and captioned it saying, "And the title is...Guess Karo?" The upcoming film will be Luv's first collaboration with Ranbir and Shraddha. Their film is ready to release on Holi 2023.

As soon as Kapoor dropped the poster of the film, netizens started playing along and shared some hilarious titles. Even Ranbir's wife, Alia Bhatt participated in guessing the title. On her Instagram stories, Alia shared the post with her potential guess, "Tingle Mingle Jingle Jingle."

Several social media users commented on the post and suggested some comical titles. A user wrote, "Tum jannat meri mannat." Another user suggested, "Tu Jo Mila Mujhe." Another user wrote, "Tu taarak mai Mehta." A netizen wrote, "Tu Juhu mein malad." Another netizen added, "Ta jantaram ma mantaram." One of the netizen added, "Tera Jija Meri Mummy."

Earlier in June, leaked photos from the shoot went viral, and the leads were captured painting the town red with love. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen lifting Shraddha in his arms and both are seen smiling widely in the picture wearing casual cool clothes with their stylish sunglasses. The photo, which has been extensively shared by the fan pages of both the stars, has now gone viral across the internet.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on Republic Day next year, i.e. January 26, 2023, had its change of plans and will now release on the occasion of Holi next year, i.e. March 8, 2023. Fans are keenly awaiting to see the final title of the Ranbir and Shraddha starrer. This new pair is keenly awaited.