Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress Monica Chaudhary says Ranbir Kapoor helped with her auditions: 'That's how humble he is'

Monica Chaudhary is making her debut with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Actress Monica Chaudhary, who has worked in projects like Salt City and Apharan, is now making her Hindi film debut with Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The actress shares her experience of working with the two seniors and how she was amazed by Ranbir’s humility and helpful nature.

Helmed by director Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy, seeing Ranbir and Shraddha together for the first time. Monica has a supporting role in the film. Talking about her experience of working with him, she said, “I'm such a huge fan of his work and all of a sudden he is my co-actor. I didn't know how to behave or act but honestly once I was on set this question didn't even come to my mind. Because I never felt I'm a new comer or outsider and they are already stars. Of course, I had that respect that they are my seniors but it was so comfortable.”

Monica said that Ranbir was always very playful on the set, constantly teasing and joking with others but he was helpful as well. “Talking about Ranbir, he likes to tease and do random things to annoy like putting his finger in my chai to ruin it. He would just like to take your case. But having said that he would constantly make sure if I'm missing or forgetting something like camera angles, he would whisper in my ears like face there or look there. He used to always ask me about the auditions happening and work. He constantly kept asking how are you giving the audition etc. In fact at one point, he offered me to give cue for one of my self test for another project. He used to read most my audition scripts with me every day. He also guided me for auditions and screen tests. That's how humble he is,” she added.

When Monica revealed to Ranbir that she is a fan of his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, Ranbir randomly video-called Alia and made her speak to Monica. “I remember telling him that I'm a fan of Alia and one day randomly he would video call her and introduce me to Alia saying she's a big fan of you. And I was looking at her star struck like don't know what to say,” recalled Monica.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Boney Kapoor in his acting debut alongside Dimple Kapadia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Anubhav Singh Bassi. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 8 March 2023.