Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

Over 800 Sudanese reportedly killed by armed groups in West Darfur: UNHCR

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3, may fail to beat YRF Spy Universe's last outing, Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Pathaan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 is all set to entertain filmgoers from the auspicious day of Diwali. With 8900 screens worldwide, including 5500 screens in India and 3400 screens internationally, Tiger 3 will reportedly be one of the biggest releases on Diwali. 

When it comes to screen count, Tiger 3 has become the biggest YRF Spy Universe release, and it has beaten the franchise's last film, Pathaan. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer was released with 7700 screens worldwide. However, when it comes to opening day collection, Tiger 3 may fail to beat Pathaan. 

How much Tiger 3 can earn on day 1?

Tiger 3 is a rare movie to be released on Sunday. The advance booking of Tiger 3 was open a week before, and it got a bumper response. As trade analyst portal Sacnilk reported, till November 11, 8 PM, Tiger 3 earned approx. Rs 20 crores gross with 7.60 lakh tickets sold for the opening day. The pre-sales have witnessed a very good turnaround on the last day before the release and the final advance booking is expected to be around Rs 23 crores with over 8.50 lakh tickets.

Tiger 3 can earn Rs 40 crore on day 1

Sacnilk further reported that the pre-sales booking trend of Tiger 3 has been better than Gadar 2. Sunny Deol-starrer opened at 40.10 crores net. Thus, based on pre-sales trends, and spot booking, Tiger 3 may collect Rs 40 crores in India.

Tiger 3 may fail to beat Pathaan

For the festive day of Diwali, these numbers are record-breaking. But when it comes to comparison, Tiger 3 may not be able to beat Pathaan's opening. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer collected Rs 57 crores on day 1 in India. Due to Lakshmi pooja, the collection might get affected in the evening and the night shows, but as per industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3 is expected to open in the range of Rs 40 crores. If the word of mouth of Tiger 3 is positive, the film will likely become an unstoppable force from Monday. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth instalment in YRF Spy Universe. 

 

