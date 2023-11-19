Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

After seeing the major drop, Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 bounced back and collected Rs 17 crore on day 7.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's action entertainer Tiger 3 has bounced back after seeing a major dip on Friday at the box office. As per early estimates, the film collected Rs 17 crore on Saturday.

On Friday, Tiger 3 saw a major drop and collected just Rs 13 crore. As per sacnilk.com, the film is expected to collect Rs 13 crore on day 7. The domestic collection now stands at Rs 217.9 crore in its first week.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 has won the masses and the record-breaking collections at the box office prove it. The third installment of the Tiger franchise has impressed fans, but a certain section of people are calling Tiger 3 pro-Pakistan.

Spoilers! In the movie, Pakistani Prime Minister Nazreen Irani (played by Simran) announces that the country is ready to cut off 50% of its defence budget if India is ready to reciprocate. While addressing the media, Nazreen says, "Pakistan aman aur chain ki beej bona chahte hai. Sawaal yeh hai ki kya India bhi yehi chahta hai (Pakistan wants peace. The question is if India wishes for the same)." During the climax, when PM gives her speech, she says, "Maine aur baachiyon ne tey kar liya hai ki hum nafrat aur aman mein se kisse chunna hai. PM Saab aapka kya khayaal hai (We have decided what to choose between hate and peace. What's your choice, Mr PM)?"

These dialogues from the movie were panned by a few filmgoers saying that the movie is pro-Pakistan. A few netizens criticised that the film is promoting the neighbouring country as peace-loving, and friendly. Simran Bagga, who played Nazreen in the movie reacted to the criticism. While interacting with DNA, Simran said, "See, it's all about saving humanity. She's talking about 'Is India ready to save humanity?' and India is ready because Tiger is Indian. He's already helping others, risking his family. Nazreen is not questioning India, she knows that India is ready. Woh unke taraf se toh jawaab nahi de sakti ki 'Woh ready hai'. Woh indirectly bata rahi hai ki Pakistan ready hai."