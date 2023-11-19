Headlines

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi 'cancels' Abhishek Kumar, says 'maine inko apna accha dost maana tha lekin...'

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

Captains to lead India in ODI World Cup final

Players with most catches in World Cup 2023

Inside Virat Kohli’s luxurious Gurgaon house worth whopping price

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

After seeing the major drop, Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 bounced back and collected Rs 17 crore on day 7.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's action entertainer Tiger 3 has bounced back after seeing a major dip on Friday at the box office. As per early estimates, the film collected Rs 17 crore on Saturday.

On Friday, Tiger 3 saw a major drop and collected just Rs 13 crore. As per sacnilk.com, the film is expected to collect Rs 13 crore on day 7. The domestic collection now stands at Rs 217.9 crore in its first week.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 has won the masses and the record-breaking collections at the box office prove it. The third installment of the Tiger franchise has impressed fans, but a certain section of people are calling Tiger 3 pro-Pakistan. 

Spoilers! In the movie, Pakistani Prime Minister Nazreen Irani (played by Simran) announces that the country is ready to cut off 50% of its defence budget if India is ready to reciprocate. While addressing the media, Nazreen says, "Pakistan aman aur chain ki beej bona chahte hai. Sawaal yeh hai ki kya India bhi yehi chahta hai (Pakistan wants peace. The question is if India wishes for the same)." During the climax, when PM gives her speech, she says, "Maine aur baachiyon ne tey kar liya hai ki hum nafrat aur aman mein se kisse chunna hai. PM Saab aapka kya khayaal hai (We have decided what to choose between hate and peace. What's your choice, Mr PM)?"

READ: Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

These dialogues from the movie were panned by a few filmgoers saying that the movie is pro-Pakistan. A few netizens criticised that the film is promoting the neighbouring country as peace-loving, and friendly. Simran Bagga, who played Nazreen in the movie reacted to the criticism. While interacting with DNA, Simran said, "See, it's all about saving humanity. She's talking about 'Is India ready to save humanity?' and India is ready because Tiger is Indian. He's already helping others, risking his family. Nazreen is not questioning India, she knows that India is ready. Woh unke taraf se toh jawaab nahi de sakti ki 'Woh ready hai'. Woh indirectly bata rahi hai ki Pakistan ready hai."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sushmita Sen breaks silence on being called 'gold digger' on dating Lalit Modi: 'Check your facts, I prefer...'

Meet IIT alumnus, Shah Rukh Khan’s schoolmate who played key role for Rs 14150000 crore company

Delhi-NCR: Traffic advisory issued in Delhi, Noida ahead of Chhath Puja 2023, check routes to avoid

World Cup 2023: India vs Australia head-to-head records on Indian soil

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with stylish and cosy woollen caps, get up to 72% off on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE