Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

South's popular leading star, Simran Bagga, played the role of Pakistani Prime Minister Nazreen Irani in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Read on to know who she referred to for the role.

Simran Singh

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 is ruling the box office with its monstrous run, and the movie is been hailed as the best instalment from the Tiger franchise. Apart from Salman, Katrina, and Emraan Hashmi, another actress has managed to impress the masses with her captivating performance, Simran. 

In Tiger 3, Simran played the role of Pakistani Prime Minister Nazreen Irani. With Salman's latest film, the star of South cinema scored a hattrick in Bollywood after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Gulmohar. Post the release of Tiger 3, Simran got the opportunity to speak out about her character and interact about her life with the media. While speaking to DNA and shared the reactions she's receiving from the masses. "Before the release, we weren't allowed to talk about the film, but right after the first show, I've been receiving calls, messages, voice notes, across the country. My friends, family members, co-stars, and colleagues from the South were raving about my performance, and I'm so delighted with the response I'm getting from this out-and-out actioner." 

Simran referred to...

Simran further added that playing the character of Prime Minister does come with pressure and responsibility. Explaining further about her process of getting in the skin of the character, Simran added, "When you are playing the character of a Prime Minister, you have to be more responsible. You need to bring that poise, that persona effectively. So, apart from the script, I did my research. I referred to videos of Benazir Bhutto (former Prime Minister of Pakistan), and Indira Gandhi (former Indian Prime Minster), and observed them closely to understand their persona, their body language, and how they interact, and then implemented in my character. 

Apart from Tiger, Rocketry, and Gulmohar, Simran has been part of blockbusters of South, including Rajinikanth's Petta (2019), Samarasimha Reddy (1999), Kalisundam Raa (2000), Narasimha Naidu (2001), and many other movies.

About Tiger 3

Released on November 12, Tiger 3 has grossed Rs 148 crores in India across the languages. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. This is the fifth instalment in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). 

