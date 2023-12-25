Headlines

'Those eyes of Raj Kapoor, looks like Rishi Kapoor': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha's face, netizens react

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed their daughter Raha's face on the occasion of Christmas.

DNA Web Team

Dec 25, 2023

On the occasion of Christmas, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor introduced their daughter Raha to everyone and revealed her face for the first time. She was looking adorable, her eyes made everyone go ‘awww’.

Netizens compared her to Randir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, some of them said she looks like Kareena Kapoor. One of them wrote, “she looks like her grandfather Rishi Kapoor.” The second person commented, “Isn’t she resembles to Raj Kapoor.” The third person commented, “So much resemblance with Rishi Kapoor.”

The fourth person commented, “Oh my god her eyes.” The fifth person commented, “She looks like little Kareena.” The sixth one said, “She looks exactly like Rishi Kapoor.” The seventh person commented, “She looks like her grandfather.” The eighth one said, “Those eyes of Raj Kapoor saab.” The ninth person commented, “She looks like Kareena Kapoor.” The tenth one said, “She is copy of Ranbir Kapoor.”

Another person wrote, “Rishi kapoor raha banke aae hai along with some alia’s cute features.” For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter is named Raha Kapoor, and little one's granny Neetu Kapoor suggested the name for the child. 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh

