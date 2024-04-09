This superstar was made to stand on one leg for half-an-hour in high fever, had to eat like snakes on set because...

As glamorous and easy the life of an actor looks like, it is not always the same. Many actors and stars have opened up about facing insults at the film sets. One such superstar, who was made to stand on one leg in high fever, had to eat like snakes at the film set.

The superstar we are talking about made her debut at the of 13 and went on to work alongside many superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and more and became the top-paid actress in the industry. She is none other than Jaya Prada.

Jaya Prada made her debut with a three-minute dance number in the Telugu film Bhoomi Kosam, for which she was paid Rs 10. However, with this, top filmmakers offered her roles in quality films, and she accepted them. She became a huge star in 1976 and also one of the top-paid actresses in Bollywood. She gave a number of hits alongside superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Jeetendra and Kamal Haasan among others. Not only this, her pair with Sridevi was also a hit one though both of them were rivals.

The actress, however, revealed a harrowing experience on a film set when she was punished for being 5-minute late and had to eat like snakes, The actress said shooting for a song in D Ramanaidu production, titled Agni Poolu was quite a challenge. Recalling shooting for a song in which she had to dance like a snake, Jaya said she felt insulted when the director asked if she can attempt the dance. “I got tears in my eyes,” she recalled. However, the shoot was not a smooth experience.

Revealing the shooting experience, the actress said, "When I went to rehearsals, I was sick. I had 103 temperature. The choreographer was a strict master. When I walked-in, I was just five minutes late for which he made me stand on single leg for half an hour as a punishment. I started crying because I was not well. He realised and eventually, we started rehearsing."

She further added, "During the rehearsals, because I had to move like a snake repeatedly, my back had rashes and I had a terrible hairfall. I even had to eat like a snake because I would vomit while shooting. It was tough. But when the film came out, people heaped praises on me. It was a hit. So, it all felt worth it."

