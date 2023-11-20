Headlines

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Achieved our first breakthrough, say officials as 6-inch wide pipe reaches workers

Bollywood

This superstar got Rs 50 as first pay, now owns private jet, is richer than Tom Cruise, earns...

This superstar received Rs 50 as his first pay, is now richer than Tom Cruise, and owns a private jet.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

The Indian cinema has a number of stars who started with a salary in the thousands and now earn over Rs 100 crore per film. Many of them also struggled to make their name in the industry and now have massive wealth because of their huge fees, brand endorsements, and other income sources. One of such stars started receiving Rs 50 as his first pay and now lives in a luxurious mansion. 

Not only this, this star has even left Hollywood star Tom Cruise behind in terms of wealth and enjoys a huge fan following. The actor recently made a smashing comeback to the big screen and his films turned out to be blockbusters. The actor is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. 

Shah Rukh Khan is one such star whose stardom is unmatched. Not only in India, the actor has fans all over the world. The actor started his journey as a television actor, however, before that, he worked as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert and was paid Rs 50 as a salary. He used the money to travel to Agra by train. Talking about the same, the actor revealed in an interview with PTI, "I had traveled some long distances when I was younger. I did one when I got my first earnings from Pankaj Udhas concert, I was an usher. We got Rs 50, so we went to the Taj Mahal, and saved money." 

The actor is now one of the highest-paid in the Indian cinema and earns over Rs 100 crore per film. Not only this, he is also the richest Indian actor with a staggering net worth of Rs 6100 crore as per Siasat Daily. The actor has also left Tom Cruise behind in terms of wealth, Tom Cruise has a net worth of Rs 5000 crore. The actor ranks in the top 5 of the richest actors in the world. He also owns a private jet which he uses for traveling with his family. The actor once revealed that he was thrown out on the road after his family failed to pay the rent and now he lives in a huge mansion where he often hosts lavish parties for Bollywood stars. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, after giving blockbuster movies like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming movie Dunki. The film marks his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres this Christmas (December 22) and will clash with Prabhas' much-awaited film Salaar.

