This star kid's debut film was super flop, acting career was set to end, then gave Rs 500 crore hit with help of….

Utkarsh Sharma earned a Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Production and Direction from Chapman University, and studied method acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Renowned Bollywood director Anil Sharma has made more than 18 films but he is popular for making Gadar and Gadar 2 and these films have proved to be the biggest hits of his career so far. Anil Sharma always wanted to make his son Utkarsh Sharma a Bollywood star. Utkarsh Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film 'Genius' but the film flopped badly at the box office.

After the failure of Genius at the box-office, Utkarsh Sharma's acting career was in doldrums. It is to be noted that ‘Genius’ was also directed by Anil Sharma. Just when it seemed that Utkarsha Sharma’s acting career was going to be over, his father Anil Sharma made a wise decision and included Utkarsh’s in his film Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol.

Anil Sharma literally made Gadar 2 the launch vehicle of Utkarsh Sharma. Gadar 2 released on August 11, 2023 and it proved to be a blockbuster. Utkarsh Sharma earned a Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Production and Direction from Chapman University, and studied method acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. Utkarsh played the role of Charanjeet in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released on August 24, 2018.



The film created a stir as soon as it was released and earned Rs 40.1 crore on the very first day. This film did very good business at the box-office and went on to earn Rs 517 crore in India only. With Gadar 2, Anil Sharma not only managed to boost his son’s career but it also ended Sunny Deol's long drought of hit films.