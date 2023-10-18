This sibling duo to appear together on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 after 18 years: Report

Karan Johar-hosted celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8 begins from next week on October 26.

The eighth season of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is highly awaited. Koffee With Karan 8 will also exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting from October 26. The filmmaker, prdoucer, and host has managed to keep the guest list extremely private, as of now.

However, there have been multiple reports that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan have already shot for their episodes. And now as per the latest news, the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will also be seen gracing the couch on Koffee With Karan this season.

A source was quoted telling IndiaToady.in, "Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have already shot for the episode. The two brothers were a total riot with them discussing everything from their bond to box office and family". The source also stated that the theme of Koffee With Karan 8 is family and hence, pairings would be made accordingly.

It was back in the first season in 2005 when the two brothers made their debut on Karan Johar's show. Since then, Sunny hasn't appeared on the show. Bobby came back in the second season in 2007 with Preity Zinta when both of them promoted their film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

It's fitting that the two brothers have decided to appear together on Koffee With Karan 8 as 2023 has been the year of Deols. Sunny's Gadar 2 raked in more than Rs 500 crore in India and Bobby looks deadly as the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which releases in cinemas on December 1. Also, it was Karan Johar brought back the romantic hero in their dad Dharmendra in one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed films of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



