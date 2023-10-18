This sibling duo to appear together on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 after 18 years: Report

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Hurry up! get up to 60% off on air purifiers

Meet daughter of Pakistan richest person with Rs 99598 crore net worth, donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

Hyderabad techie arrested for stealing Porsche worth Rs 2 crore, details inside

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Hurry up! get up to 60% off on air purifiers

Hyderabad techie arrested for stealing Porsche worth Rs 2 crore, details inside

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

6 questions parents must ask teachers during parent-teacher meeting

Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on simplicity

8 biggest weight loss mistakes you should avoid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

This sibling duo to appear together on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 after 18 years: Report

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This sibling duo to appear together on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 after 18 years: Report

Karan Johar-hosted celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8 begins from next week on October 26.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The eighth season of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is highly awaited. Koffee With Karan 8 will also exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting from October 26. The filmmaker, prdoucer, and host has managed to keep the guest list extremely private, as of now.

However, there have been multiple reports that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan have already shot for their episodes. And now as per the latest news, the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will also be seen gracing the couch on Koffee With Karan this season.

A source was quoted telling IndiaToady.in, "Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have already shot for the episode. The two brothers were a total riot with them discussing everything from their bond to box office and family". The source also stated that the theme of Koffee With Karan 8 is family and hence, pairings would be made accordingly.

It was back in the first season in 2005 when the two brothers made their debut on Karan Johar's show. Since then, Sunny hasn't appeared on the show. Bobby came back in the second season in 2007 with Preity Zinta when both of them promoted their film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

It's fitting that the two brothers have decided to appear together on Koffee With Karan 8 as 2023 has been the year of Deols. Sunny's Gadar 2 raked in more than Rs 500 crore in India and Bobby looks deadly as the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which releases in cinemas on December 1. Also, it was Karan Johar brought back the romantic hero in their dad Dharmendra in one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed films of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

READ | Karan Johar opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'I needed it to be a peck'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It disturbs me': Mehreen Pirzada slams those calling her marital rape sequence from Sultan Of Delhi a 'sex scene'

Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestant Navid Sole, a sassy London-based pharmacist, who left Salman Khan in splits

DNA TV Show: Accused of Nithari killings case acquitted; brief timeline of horrific incident

RBI imposes Rs 16.14 crore penalty on two banks for violation of norms; check details

This Jamshedpur woman runs India’s largest lingerie brand, Rs 1600 crore firm caught Ambani, Tata’s eye; net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE