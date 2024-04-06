Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Not his fault, the franchise has...': Sourav Ganguly's message to Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik Pandya

CBI busts child trafficking network in Delhi, 2 newborns rescued

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work in this film; it earned Rs 150 crore

PM Narendra Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Traffic advisory issued, check restrictions

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Not his fault, the franchise has...': Sourav Ganguly's message to Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik Pandya

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

Noida Police files 1200-page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

10 juices that help cleanse your blood

10 signs you may have kidney disease

Players to make IPL debut before turning 18

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work in this film; it earned Rs 150 crore

Meet actress, who lived with 9 ‘psychopaths’ in 3 BHK, lived on one egg, bread, now earns Rs 2 crore for 5-minute role

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

Rajesh Khanna revived his fading career with Avatar (1983), and it also impacted the senior citizens of India to change their wills, and take back ownership of their houses.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 04:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A still from Avatar (Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajesh Khanna is known as India's first superstar. Bollywood's beloved Kaka still holds the record of giving back-to-back 15 blockbusters. Rajesh ruled the big screen in the late 50s, 60s and early 70s. In 1970, the era of action films, and mass entertainment took over the audience. Amitabh Bachchan became the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood, and other stars such as Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha affected Rajesh Khanna's career. 

In the early 80s, Rajesh Khanna got a chance to revive his fading career. Rajesh was offered a film, where he plays the role of an old man, betrayed by his sons. The film was an emotional drama, and his character ages from mid-30s to late 70s. Rajesh Khanna was hesitant to headline this film, but ultimately, this film revived his career and became the highest-grossing blockbuster of the year.  

The movie that revived the career of Rajesh Khanna was 

Avatar. Mohan Kumar-directed ensemble family drama was released in 1983, and it became a strong critical and financial success. The movie also starred Shabana Azmi opposite Rajesh Khanna, along with Madan Puri, AK Hangal, Sujit Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Sachin, Preeti Sapru, and Yunuz Pervez. Reportedly, when Mohan narrated the script to Rajesh, he was hesitant to accept this movie as he would be required to play an elderly man while all his competitors (Amitabh, Dharmendra, Jeetendra) were playing young heroes. However, with the conviction of the director, Rajesh decided to take the risk and signed the film. 

The impact of Avatar 

If you think Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Baghban can give a guilt trip to kids? Then you should how Avatar inspired senior citizens. Reportedly,  several elderly couples in India who had given ownership of their houses to their children changed the title deeds back to their name, fearing that their children might do to them what Rajesh and Shabana's on-screen children did to them in this movie. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor, star of Rs 6000-crore hit, once attempted suicide after multiple sexual assaults; replaced superstar in...

BB17's Ayesha Khan questions paparazzi 'where are you zooming', slams them for clicking actresses without consent

Shani Trayodashi 2024: Know date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance

Bhumi Pednekar recognised for work against climate change by World Economic Forum

'Hope The Goat Life gets an Oscar': ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement