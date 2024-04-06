This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

Rajesh Khanna revived his fading career with Avatar (1983), and it also impacted the senior citizens of India to change their wills, and take back ownership of their houses.

Rajesh Khanna is known as India's first superstar. Bollywood's beloved Kaka still holds the record of giving back-to-back 15 blockbusters. Rajesh ruled the big screen in the late 50s, 60s and early 70s. In 1970, the era of action films, and mass entertainment took over the audience. Amitabh Bachchan became the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood, and other stars such as Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha affected Rajesh Khanna's career.

In the early 80s, Rajesh Khanna got a chance to revive his fading career. Rajesh was offered a film, where he plays the role of an old man, betrayed by his sons. The film was an emotional drama, and his character ages from mid-30s to late 70s. Rajesh Khanna was hesitant to headline this film, but ultimately, this film revived his career and became the highest-grossing blockbuster of the year.

The movie that revived the career of Rajesh Khanna was

Avatar. Mohan Kumar-directed ensemble family drama was released in 1983, and it became a strong critical and financial success. The movie also starred Shabana Azmi opposite Rajesh Khanna, along with Madan Puri, AK Hangal, Sujit Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Sachin, Preeti Sapru, and Yunuz Pervez. Reportedly, when Mohan narrated the script to Rajesh, he was hesitant to accept this movie as he would be required to play an elderly man while all his competitors (Amitabh, Dharmendra, Jeetendra) were playing young heroes. However, with the conviction of the director, Rajesh decided to take the risk and signed the film.

The impact of Avatar

If you think Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Baghban can give a guilt trip to kids? Then you should how Avatar inspired senior citizens. Reportedly, several elderly couples in India who had given ownership of their houses to their children changed the title deeds back to their name, fearing that their children might do to them what Rajesh and Shabana's on-screen children did to them in this movie.