HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

This Bollywood song won the audiences' hearts and garnered 30 million views making it the most-watched YouTube video in the past 24 hours.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

Nowadays, Bollywood songs are taking over the internet with their upbeat tunes and melodious lyrics and when the song has Arijit Singh's vocals, it is sure to become the public's favorite. Earlier, Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan became a sensation and now, another song by Arijit has become the most-watched YouTube video in the world in the past 24 hours. 

The song we are talking about is none other than Dunki Drop 2- Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya is the new melody of love that is ruling the hearts of the audience. Garnering 30 million views in just 24 hours, the first song from the film has become the most-watched YouTube video in the past 24 hours. Fans also expressed their love for the song during an AskSRK session on Twitter. 

The song showed Shah Rukh Khan dancing his heart out for Taapsee Pannu, expressing his love for her in the movie. The melodious vocals and romantic lyrics along with energetic dance moves made the song a hit among the audience. On his social media, Shah Rukh shared the song with a quirky caption, "Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata. I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega. @arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, #IPSingh, and @Acharya1Ganesh for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.

