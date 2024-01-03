Headlines

This Bollywood actress, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra's co-star, was once humiliated on sets, director slapped her for...

As per media reports, this incident proved to be a life-changer in the actress' life, and her career showed a drastic change.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

It's said that an actor is a puppet, dancing on the strings held by the director. Although an actor walks away with a major chunk of success and fame, it's the director, who manages to get the best from the artiste, that would do full justice to his and the writer's vision. Many times a director had to take a different approach to get a scene done, and today, we will discuss one such incident where a director had to slap a Bollywood superstar to get his shot. 

The Bollywood superstar who got slapped by the director was...

Kajol's mother, Tanuja Mukerji. Yes, the veteran actress who has been part of several blockbusters was once causal about her professional career. Being the daughter of the late popular Indian actress and producer Shobhna Samarth, Tanuja reportedly started considering herself a star at the very beginning of her career. It was also reported that Tanuja's attitude towards work was casual.

As News18 reported Lehren Retro's throwback report, during the shooting of an emotional scene in a film, the director asked her to cry. However, Tanuja took the director's briefing casually and told him 'Aaj mera rone ka mood nahi hai. Yeh scene phir kabhi shoot kar lenge'. After hearing Tanuja, the director slapped her. Raj Kapoor, who was also part of the film, was present on the set, and he witnessed the incident.

What did Tanuja do after getting slapped by the director?

After this incident, Tanuja left the set crying, she rushed to see her mother and told her everything. Reportedly, after hearing Tanuja, Shobhna schooled her a lot, and the actress started crying even more loudly. While Tanuja was crying badly, her mother took her back to the set and told the director that she is now ready to perform the emotional scene. After this incident, there was a major change in Tanuja's professional approach. It's said that her career took off, and she went on to give blockbusters such as Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Bahar Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Nai Roshni, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Do Chor.

Tanuja was hospitalised in 2023

Last year in December, Tanuja was admitted to Juhu hospital due to age-related illness and was under observation at the ICU. Tanuja was admitted on Sunday, December 17, and she was discharged on Monday, December 18 after doctors confirmed that all her health parameters were normal.

 

