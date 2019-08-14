This adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan kissing Taimur Ali Khan will take away your mid-week blues

Saif Ali Khan is currently in news for Sacred Games 2. Prior to that, the actor had been making news in London while shooting for his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor was also spending time with his family there, making it work-cum-vacation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's photos and videos went viral all the time when they spent time in London - whether Kareena took Taimur on a stroller, or when they visited a farm. The latest photo which is going viral is a picture of Saif Ali Khan kissing his little baby Taimur Ali Khan.

The best part of the photo is Taimur Ali Khan's cute expressions when daddy Saif Ali Khan kisses him. Kareena's fan club shared the photo, which just took away our mid-week blues!

Watch the photo here:

While Saif Ali Khan was shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also busy with work in London. She was shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The actress kept on switching between shooting for her movie and coming back to India for the dancing reality show Dance India Dance. Kareena is one of the judges on the Television show, and in her absence, BFF Malaika Arora replaced her temporarily.

Saif Ali Khan would seen in Sacred Games 2 at the stroke of mid-night. The web show also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. While Saif Ali Khan plays inspector Sartaj Singh in the show, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Ganesh Gaitonde, a gangster on the show.