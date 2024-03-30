Twitter
This actress worked in 7 superhit films in 22 years, fell in love with superstar's brother, was allegedly murdered by..

Priya Rajvansh fell in love with Chetan Anand and began a relationship with him. He was separated from his wife at the time. Priya Rajvansh was younger than Chetan Anand but they were in love and so began their relationship.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 01:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

There are many actors and actresses in Bollywood who achieved fame and success despite not being a part of the industry for a long time. Something similar happened with this actress who only worked in 7 films in her career but is still popular and well-known, 24 years after her death. The actress we are talking about today is Priya Rajvansh who is still popular for her performances in Bollywood films like 'Heer Raanjha' (1970) and 'Hanste Zakhm' (1973).

Priya Rajvansh was born Veera Sunder Singh in Shimla. Her father Sunder Singh was a Conservator in the Forest Department. When he went on a UN assignment, Priya Rajvansh, after graduation joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, accompanying her father. 

When Priya Rajvansh was 22, one of her photos clicked in London reached Bollywood. Filmmaker Thakur Ranveer Singh learned of her and then brought her to meet Chetan Anand, superstar Dev Anand's brother, and they cast her in one of their films, 'Haqeeqat' (1964) which went on to become a superhit and is, to date, considered one of the best Indian war-films.

Priya Rajvansh fell in love with Chetan Anand and began a relationship with him. He was separated from his wife at the time. Priya Rajvansh was younger than Chetan Anand but they were in love and so began their relationship. Priya Rajvansh only worked in Chetan Anand films after that and was involved in all aspects of filmmaking. Chetan Anand also never made any film without her as the central character.

In her career of more than 20 years, Priya Rajvansh worked in many hit films like 'Heer Raanjha' with Raaj Kumar, 'Hanste Zakhm', 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', 'Kudrat' opposite Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, and 'Saheb Bahadur' opposite Dev Anand. 

Priya Rajvansh was last seen in 'Haathon Ki Lakeeren' which was released in 1985. After this film, the actress ended her film career.

Priya Rajvansh made significant films in her career but her personal life was full of turmoil, which also became a reason for her untimely and tragic death. 

Priya Rajvansh and Chetan Anand were in a relationship and were living together. After he died in 1997, she inherited a part of his property along with his sons from his first marriage. 

Priya Rajvansh was murdered on March 27, 2000, in Chetan Anand's Ruia Park bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu. Chetan Anand's sons Ketan Anand and Vivek Anand and their employees Mala Choudhary and Ashok Chinnaswamy were charged with her murder. Police thought their motive was her inheritance of Chetan Anand's property.

Priya Rajvansh's handwritten notes and a letter by her to Vijay Anand were submitted in court as evidence. In the letter, Priya Rajvansh's fear and anxiety were quite visible in the days leading up to her death under mysterious circumstances.

The four accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2002 but were granted bail in November 2002. Priya Rajvansh's murder case remains unsolved to this day with no real motive or criminals behind bars.

