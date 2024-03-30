Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

'Dangal', directed by Nitish Tiwari, was released in 2016 and managed to break all box office records which remain unbeaten to this day. According to some estimates, 'Dangal' is the only Indian film to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark, to this day.

Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' was released in 2016 but continues to be Bollywood’s highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing Indian film. The film, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, was based on the Phogat sisters who made India proud in the wrestling world. But, do you know how much the Phogat family was paid for the film that was based on their life?

Made for Rs 70 crore, 'Dangal' grossed Rs 716 crore after its initial run including Rs 511 crore in India and Rs 205 crore overseas.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat, and Babita Kumari's father got paid only Rs 80 lakh for approving a film to be made on their life. If we compare this amount to the box office collection of 'Dangal', it was only 0.2% of the film's total earnings.

How much did Aamir Khan earn from 'Dangal'?

As per reports, 'Dangal' star Aamir Khan took a salary of Rs 35 crores for the film and for playing the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat. Apart from his fees, Aamir Khan also had a profit-sharing agreement with the makers of the film. If we take the total earnings of the film, including China, Aamir Khan earned a whopping Rs 375 crore only from one film - 'Dangal'. This is the highest amount earned by any actor ever, for a single film. Aamir Khan's earning of over Rs 300 crore for 'Dangal' is a record in itself as it is also way more than the entire budget of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' or 'Pathaan'.

It is interesting to note that after 'Dangal', Aamir Khan played the lead role in two films - 'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Laal Singh Chadha', which were both super flops at the box office.

