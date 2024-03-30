Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

President Murmu presents Bharat Ratna to PV Narsimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur, 3 others posthumously

Watch: Malaika Arora spotted with Salim Khan, attends Arhaan’s party with Arbaaz Khan, Sshura

New income tax rules to be implemented from April 1; Here's all you need to know about changes

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

10 most colourful snakes in the world

8 rare birds that migrate to India

8 herbal teas to reduce bloating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

Not Kriti Sanon, but this actress was first choice for Mimi, she rejected because…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

'Dangal', directed by Nitish Tiwari, was released in 2016 and managed to break all box office records which remain unbeaten to this day. According to some estimates, 'Dangal' is the only Indian film to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark, to this day.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' was released in 2016 but continues to be Bollywood’s highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing Indian film. The film, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, was based on the Phogat sisters who made India proud in the wrestling world. But, do you know how much the Phogat family was paid for the film that was based on their life?

'Dangal', directed by Nitish Tiwari, was released in 2016 and managed to break all box office records which remain unbeaten to this day. According to some estimates, 'Dangal' is the only Indian film to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark, to this day. 

Made for Rs 70 crore, 'Dangal' grossed Rs 716 crore after its initial run including Rs 511 crore in India and Rs 205 crore overseas. 

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat, and Babita Kumari's father got paid only Rs 80 lakh for approving a film to be made on their life. If we compare this amount to the box office collection of 'Dangal', it was only 0.2% of the film's total earnings. 

How much did Aamir Khan earn from 'Dangal'?

As per reports, 'Dangal' star Aamir Khan took a salary of Rs 35 crores for the film and for playing the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat. Apart from his fees, Aamir Khan also had a profit-sharing agreement with the makers of the film. If we take the total earnings of the film, including China, Aamir Khan earned a whopping Rs 375 crore only from one film - 'Dangal'. This is the highest amount earned by any actor ever, for a single film. Aamir Khan's earning of over Rs 300 crore for 'Dangal' is a record in itself as it is also way more than the entire budget of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' or 'Pathaan'.

It is interesting to note that after 'Dangal', Aamir Khan played the lead role in two films - 'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Laal Singh Chadha', which were both super flops at the box office.

READ | This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, doctor-turned civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

JEE main 2024 session 2: Exam dates revised again, check new schedule here

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Meet man who started business with Rs 1200, is now largest gold exporter, owns Rs 13091 crore company, he is from...

Meet man, Harvard graduate, who leads Rs 10813 crore company in India, now elected as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement