Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

President Murmu presents Bharat Ratna to PV Narsimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur, 3 others posthumously

Watch: Malaika Arora spotted with Salim Khan, attends Arhaan’s party with Arbaaz Khan, Sshura

New income tax rules to be implemented from April 1; Here's all you need to know about changes

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

10 most colourful snakes in the world

8 rare birds that migrate to India

8 herbal teas to reduce bloating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

Not Kriti Sanon, but this actress was first choice for Mimi, she rejected because…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

Ram Charan made his acting debut with the Telugu film 'Chirutha' (2007). This film was a super hit but his breakthrough role came with SS Rajamouli's 'Magadheera' (2009) which became the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time at the time of its release.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors in the South film industry are superstars and have been ruling the box office for many years now. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who became a South superstar right after his debut film. This superstar is now one of the highest-paid actors in India with a net worth of hundreds of crores. 

The actor we are talking about is none other than Ram Charan, son of South superstar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha. His maternal grandfather was the noted comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

Ram Charan made his acting debut with the Telugu film 'Chirutha' (2007). This film was a super hit but his breakthrough role came with SS Rajamouli's 'Magadheera' (2009) which became the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time at the time of its release.

Ram Charan has been a part of the film industry for over 17 years now and in 2022, also gave his biggest hit with SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' which ranks as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and his highest-grosser. 

According to media reports, before the release of the 'RRR', Ram Charan used to charge Rs 15 crore as fees for a film. Now, Ram Charan has increased his fees and has charged Rs 100 crore for his upcoming role, as per reports. 

He took Rs 45 crore for the blockbuster film 'RRR'. Many are unaware that Ram Charan comes from one of the richest families in Hyderabad. He is the son of famous Telugu star Chiranjeevi and lives with his family in a luxurious villa. The price of the house is estimated to be Rs 30 crore or more. Ram Charan also owns a bungalow in Mumbai. 

Reports state that Ram Charan's whopping net worth is Rs 1370 crore reportedly. His main source of earnings is his investments in real estate and film production apart from acting.

Ram Charan lives a luxurious lifestyle and also owns a fleet of cars including Aston Martin, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes Benz S Class, and Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 5.8 crore. 

As for his personal life, Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni who is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Apollo Hospitals. In 2023, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, doctor-turned civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

JEE main 2024 session 2: Exam dates revised again, check new schedule here

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Meet man who started business with Rs 1200, is now largest gold exporter, owns Rs 13091 crore company, he is from...

Meet man, Harvard graduate, who leads Rs 10813 crore company in India, now elected as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement