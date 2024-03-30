This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

Ram Charan made his acting debut with the Telugu film 'Chirutha' (2007). This film was a super hit but his breakthrough role came with SS Rajamouli's 'Magadheera' (2009) which became the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time at the time of its release.

Many actors in the South film industry are superstars and have been ruling the box office for many years now. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who became a South superstar right after his debut film. This superstar is now one of the highest-paid actors in India with a net worth of hundreds of crores.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Ram Charan, son of South superstar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha. His maternal grandfather was the noted comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

Ram Charan has been a part of the film industry for over 17 years now and in 2022, also gave his biggest hit with SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' which ranks as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and his highest-grosser.

According to media reports, before the release of the 'RRR', Ram Charan used to charge Rs 15 crore as fees for a film. Now, Ram Charan has increased his fees and has charged Rs 100 crore for his upcoming role, as per reports.

He took Rs 45 crore for the blockbuster film 'RRR'. Many are unaware that Ram Charan comes from one of the richest families in Hyderabad. He is the son of famous Telugu star Chiranjeevi and lives with his family in a luxurious villa. The price of the house is estimated to be Rs 30 crore or more. Ram Charan also owns a bungalow in Mumbai.

Reports state that Ram Charan's whopping net worth is Rs 1370 crore reportedly. His main source of earnings is his investments in real estate and film production apart from acting.

Ram Charan lives a luxurious lifestyle and also owns a fleet of cars including Aston Martin, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes Benz S Class, and Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 5.8 crore.

As for his personal life, Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni who is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Apollo Hospitals. In 2023, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela.