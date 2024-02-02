This actor worth Rs 212 crore once sold peanuts on bus stand, lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, he is now...

This actor spent 33 years of his life in chawl and now owns a luxurious 8 BHK home in Mumbai.

Several actors who came from a non-filmy background have made their way to the top of the film industry and garnered much fan base base with their acting chops. One such actor who used to live in chawl, became a star with his debut film and is still much loved by the audience.

The actor we are talking about made his debut with Subhash Ghai's film and spent 33 years of his life in a chawl. He now owns a luxurious house in Mumbai and even his son is a popular Bollywood actor. He is none other than Jackie Shroff.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Jackie Shroff used to live in a neighborhood in the Teen Batti area of Mumbai. In childhood, he fought many street fights for his friends and often got beat up. Recalling his struggling days, the actor once told in an interview that he used to sell peanuts at the bus stand, and with those earnings he used to treat himself to Jalebi on occasion.

He dropped out of junior college after completing his 11th but later got a diploma in travel and tourism and landed a job in a travel agency. He then later entered the film industry with a minor role as Shakti Kapoor's gang member in Swami Dada in 1982. However, soon he got his first role as the male lead in Subhash Ghai's Hero and then he never looked back.

In 1983, Subhash Ghai was looking for a fresh face to cast in his hit film Hero and this is how Jackie Shroff landed his first big break as the lead actor. The film made Shroff and Seshadri into overnight stars. He then did a number of films like Andar Baahar, Jaanoo, Yudh, and Karma which were commercial successes and established him as a successful actor in the industry. Jackie Shroff has been a part of several hits and blockbusters in his career. He has starred in over 200 films and is fondly known as Jaggu Dada by the fans.

Even after his grand Bollywood debut, he used to live in Chawl and the producers used to wait outside the toilet to have a meeting with him. He told in an interview, "Producers would come and sit on two boxes that we’d arranged as a meeting place. One box in the middle was our table. You could see Marine Drive in front, my house in the back, and my bathroom on the side."

Now, the actor reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 212 crore and lives in an 8 BHK apartment in Mumbai which is reportedly worth Rs 31.5 crore. The actor also owns swanky cars and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. His son Tiger Shroff is also a popular Bollywood actor who has worked in films like Heropanti, War, Baaghi and more.

The actor was recently seen in the movie Mast Mein Rehne Ka which also starred Neena Gupta. The film received a positive response from the audience and the fans liked their chemistry on screen. Directed by Vijay Maurya, written and produced by Vijay Maurya and Payal Arora. It also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Faisal Malik, and Rakhi Sawant in key roles and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.