This actor ran away from home at 16, became TV and film star, worked in 25 films, then returned to college at 40

Harshvardhan Rane, the actor who became a TV and film star returned to college in his 40 to complete his graduation in Psychology (Honours).

Harshvardhan Rane aspired to be an actor growing up, and after having achieved that dream, the actor has embarked on a journey to fulfil another dream of his. Having run away from home at the age of 16, Harshvardhan had to leave his education midway to pursue his acting career, but now he has enrolled in a Psychology (Honours) course to complete his graduation degree.

Talking about this move, the actor said, “After I became an actor, I felt that I had achieved whatever I wanted to, but the desire to complete my education remained unfulfilled. So last year, when I got some free time, I decided to become a student again.”

It was actually Harshvardhan’s character from his recently released Dange that triggered him to take this step and he credits director Bejoy Nambiar for that. He adds, “I have always been interested in human behaviour. As actors, too, we have to delve into the minds of various characters. My interest in psychology deepened during the shoot of a film, as my character required me to do a lot of research on the subject. I was so engrossed that I was certain that if I pursued graduation, it would be in psychology.”

It has been seven months since Harshvardhan started his course and his current syllabus includes the study of biopsychology – the human body, neurons, sections of the brain, and reflexes. His first year exams are due in June and it has been a challenge managing studies amidst his busy work schedule. But the actor has found a way. “I utilise every spare minute. I study in between shots, while waiting in the vanity van. Instead of spending time on social media, clicking pictures, and chatting, I try to learn a new chapter every day. Even when I am travelling for the promotions of my films, I call my tutor on the way. So, if you spot me with my headphones on, please understand that I am listening to lectures. In fact, I have started loving Mumbai’s traffic, as it gives me more time to study. Toh mujhe traffic se bohot pyaar hai. I revise even at the gym,” he concluded. On the work front, Harshvardhan was last seen in Dange.