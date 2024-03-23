This actor had blockbuster debut, but had no work for 11 years, lost all money, sold car, drove taxi, now is...

This actor, who made a blockbuster debut, once used to work as a taxi driver, cleaned cars in Australia.

Every actor longs for a big break that can make his journey in the world of acting easy. However, sometimes even a blockbuster debut doesn't ensure a smooth ride in this ever evolving industry. One such actor, who had a blockbuster debut, had no work for 11 years.

The actor we are talking about is an outsider who has made his place in the industry with his hardwork. The actor has given several hits and blockbusters and has now also made his directorial debut. He is none other than Randeep Hooda.

Randeep Hooda was born in Rohtak, Haryana to Ranbir Hooda, a medical surgeon and Asha Hooda, a social worker. While he was in a boarding school, he participated in swimming and equestrian sports and won medals at the national level. He later developed an interest in theatre and worked in some of his schools' productions. However, his parents wanted him to be a doctor and thus they shifted his school and he was transferred to Delhi Public School, R. K. Puram in New Delhi.

After completing his eduaction, Randeep Hooda moved to Australia, where he studied for a bachelor's degree in marketing and a master's degree in business management and human resource management. During that period, the actor used to work in a Chinese restaurant, washed cars and even worked as a taxi driver for 2 years.

When he came back to India, he worked in the marketing department of an airline and subsequently started modelling and working in amateur theatre in Delhi. While rehersing for one of his plays, director Mira Nair noticed him and offered him a role in her film Monsoon Wedding. He then made his acting debut in Mira Nair's film Monsoon Wedding in 2001, playing a non-resident Indian from Australia. It became the first Indian film to collect Rs 100 crore overseas. However, despite, this, Hooda waited four years for a second project.

In 2005, he starred in Ram Gopal Varma's D and recieved positive response for his performance. However, Milan Luthria's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, became a great turning point for his career and after that he gave a number of hits like Kick, Sultan with Salman Khan, Cocktail, Jism 2, Jannat 2 and Baaghi 2 among others.

Recently, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Randeep Hooda revealed that in 23 years of his career, he has not been on the set for 11 of those years. He further talked about his financial struggles and revealed that had to sell off his car and his microwave and that many times he had zero money and was clueless about what he would do next. He further added that there were times when he sold everything in his house but he never sold his horses because he believed in an Arabic saying about increasing your income and not reducing your expenditure.

Randeep Hooda is now one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and also one of the highest-paid, who reportedly charges Rs 20 crore per film. The actor is currently busy promoting his recent release Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which also marks his directorial debut. The actor lost 30 kgs for his role in the movie and his drastic weight loss transformation left fans amazed.

