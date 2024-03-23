Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 1: Randeep Hooda’s film witnesses slow start, collects Rs 1.15 crore

Randeep Hooda’s much-awaited directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, finally hit the theatres yesterday (March 22). The film opened to mixed response from the audience which also reflected on the box office collection of the film.

Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar witnessed a slow start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.15 crore on the opening day. However, the film is expected to do better on the weekend.

The film clashed with Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express, which received fairly positive reviews from the audience and but still got a low start and collected Rs 1.50 crore. The film starred Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu. Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut is running behind Kunal Kemmu’s film.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a biographical film based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an Indian freedom fighter, and his contribution to the Indian independence struggle. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial among others in key roles. Randeep Hooda recently left fans amazed as he shared a picture of his extreme weight loss transformation for the film. The actor lost 30 kgs to portray Veer Damodar Savarkar perfectly during his days in Anadaman jail.

Talking about the film being called propaganda, Randeep Hooda told DNA, “It's not that I'm vilifying Gandhiji at all. But it is a movie about Mr Savarkar, I've to put his point forth. There was no Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie made by Richard Attenborough on Gandhi. I have gone about it very carefully. Gandhiji also made a few mistakes, and Mr Savarkar made a few mistakes, Bhagat Singh also made a few mistakes. Every stalwart of our independence struggle didn't dislike anyone completely. They liked certain things about a person, and they differed from each other as well. Bhagat Singh differed from Gandhiji, and Gandhji differed from Subhash Chandra Bose. Subhash ji differed from someone else. So there were always disagreements, but they also had common grounds.”

