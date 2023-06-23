Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'There are few days when I don't...': Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz on gaining weight during pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz raised the issue of the constant nagging of netizens regarding her body weight during her pregnancy. The actress confessed that this question would initially trigger her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

'There are few days when I don't...': Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz on gaining weight during pregnancy
Photos of Ileana D'Cruz

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy. The mom-to-be conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, and she shared a few insights about her journey to motherhood. One of her fans asked her to share her views about gaining weight during pregnancy, and whether it is bothering her. 

Ileana noticed the question and gave a long reply to it. The actress said that this question would initially trigger her, and shared her reasons. "I think it's because so many people comment on your weight when you're having a baby. It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you every time. So, it's constantly on your mind." Ileana further added, "Let me just say, I just love how my body changed these past few months. It's such a miraculous, wonderful, and humbling journey. And yes, I am a human, and there are a few days when I don't feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me." Ileana clearly said, "Weight does not matter" and stay happy, and healthy, listen to your body, and "do what feels right to do."

Here's Ilena D'Cruz's message about weight gain 

image

Another fan asked to describe her feeling when she heard the baby's heartbeat. The actress said that she felt overwhelmed, and called it one of the most beautiful moments she has ever experienced. Earlier in June, shared a mushy picture with her child’s father and talked about pregnancy being the most beautiful feeling. The actress wrote, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing. 

image

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18 with a pic of a baby dress and the news took the internet by storm. While the actress has still not disclosed the name of the child’s father, the new pic that the actress shared with the baby’s father has fans curious about who the father is and wants the actress to reveal it soon

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp may soon allow you to pin a message in chats and groups
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.