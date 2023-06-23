'There are few days when I don't...': Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz on gaining weight during pregnancy

Photos of Ileana D'Cruz

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy. The mom-to-be conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, and she shared a few insights about her journey to motherhood. One of her fans asked her to share her views about gaining weight during pregnancy, and whether it is bothering her.

Ileana noticed the question and gave a long reply to it. The actress said that this question would initially trigger her, and shared her reasons. "I think it's because so many people comment on your weight when you're having a baby. It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you every time. So, it's constantly on your mind." Ileana further added, "Let me just say, I just love how my body changed these past few months. It's such a miraculous, wonderful, and humbling journey. And yes, I am a human, and there are a few days when I don't feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me." Ileana clearly said, "Weight does not matter" and stay happy, and healthy, listen to your body, and "do what feels right to do."

Here's Ilena D'Cruz's message about weight gain

Another fan asked to describe her feeling when she heard the baby's heartbeat. The actress said that she felt overwhelmed, and called it one of the most beautiful moments she has ever experienced. Earlier in June, shared a mushy picture with her child’s father and talked about pregnancy being the most beautiful feeling. The actress wrote, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing.

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18 with a pic of a baby dress and the news took the internet by storm. While the actress has still not disclosed the name of the child’s father, the new pic that the actress shared with the baby’s father has fans curious about who the father is and wants the actress to reveal it soon