Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shares first pic with baby's father, fans ask ‘is that...?’

Ileana D'Cruz shares first pic with her child's father

Ileana D’Cruz recently left fans stunned as she announced her pregnancy on social media. Netizens were curious about the child’s father. Now, the actress has finally shared the first pic with the child’s father, and the pic has left fans demanding the actress to reveal the father's name soon.

On Saturday, Ileana D’Cruz shared a mushy picture with her child’s father and talked about pregnancy being the most beautiful feeling. The actress wrote, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful

blessing. I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon (a) and then there are some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They're overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless. And there are tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I'm not strong enough?"

.

She further added, “And I don't know what kind of mother I will be. I really don't. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already that I could explode. And for now - I think that's enough.”

The actress also talked about her ‘rock’ during the pregnancy and wrote, “And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need at that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore.”

Looking at the picture, some fans joked that the father might by 'Rocky Bhai'. One of the comments read, “why the beard looks familiar? #KGF #boss.” Another wrote, “is that Rocky Bhai?” Another fan wrote, “Salam Rocky bhai.” Another wrote, “no offense but he pretty much looks like rocky bhai.”

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18 with a pic of a baby dress and the news took the internet by storm. While the actress has still not disclosed the name of the child’s father, the new pic that the actress shared with the baby’s father has fans curious about who the father is and wants the actress to reveal it soon.

