The Vaccine War OTT release: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri film

Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher to release on OTT.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War received mixed responses from the audience and Now, after 2 months, the movie is all set to release on the OTT platform, The movie follows the events during the Covid-19 pandemic when the Indian Scientists worked to create a vaccine in India itself. The film's script has been officially selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Library.

On Thursday, the makers announced the digital release of the film on Disney+ Hotstar. The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi and I am Buddha Productions released exclusively on the platform on November 24, 2023. Talking about the release, Director Vivek Agnihotri said, “The COVID-19 pandemic was a tough time for everyone across the globe, with no one knowing what truly hit us. More than that, the difficult part was to find a cure, a vaccine that ensured none of us ever succumbed to this disease again. In this war against time, the medical brains of our country left no stone unturned to save humankind. These unsung heroes are truly the ones who got us through this war, a war against a virus that was so difficult to understand. This movie for me is a tribute to all these heroes and I am so glad The Vaccine War coming to Disney+ Hotstar as viewers across the world will come to know the lengths our doctors went to, to find this vaccine.”

Talking about the film, Anupam Kher said, “The Vaccine War showcases India’s strength in front of the world when everyone was struggling with their daily routines. The brilliant team of Indian Biotech engineers was busy finding out the vaccine to keep us safe from COVID-19. Vivek Agnihotri and his team have brilliantly captured their struggle, fight, and motivation to achieve. I am extremely happy that the film is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar and this story of unsung heroes will reach many Indians.”

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur and is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 24.