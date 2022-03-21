'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to Ram Gopal Varma after latter says he hates the film

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' has become the talk of the town. The film is being loved by the audiences for showing the brutal truth behind the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Now, Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his controversial opinions, has said that he hates the film.

Ram Gopal Verma, or RGV as he is popularly called, has in fact come out in support of 'The Kashmir Files' in his own style by saying that he hates the movie. Taking to his Twitter handle, the filmmaker has shared a video titled 'I Hate KASHMIR FILES' in which he can be seen reviewing the film. Along with the video, he wrote, "Don’t take at face value that mainstream Bollywood, Tollywood, etc are ignoring the mega success of #kashmirifiles..The reality is they are taking it more SERIOUSLY than the AUDIENCES, but their SILENCE is because they are S**T SCARED ..Watch my REVIEW".

In the video, RGV says, "For the first time in my entire career, I am reviewing a film. I don’t really review the film’s subject or the controversial content, I want to review it as a filmmaker on how the film has been made. I hate Kashmir Files because it destroyed whatever I learnt and whatever I thought was right." In the rest of the video, Varma applauds the actors, writing, characters, storytelling, and screenplay in the film.

The filmmaker, who has made critically acclaimed films like 'Satya', 'Company', and 'Rangeela', concluded the video by saying, "I hate all the people associated with 'The Kashmir Files' but I love Vivek Agnihotri for making this happen." Thanking Varma for his review, Vivek shared a clip of the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "You hate #TheKashmirFiles @RGVzoomin and that’s why I love you."



Released on March 11, 'The Kashmir Files' stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, and Prakash Belavadi among others. Even after being a non-holiday release and facing stiff competition from Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' and Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the film is shattering records at the box office each day.