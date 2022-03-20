'The Kashmir Files': Kangana Ranaut talks about Vivek Agnihotri's film on 'Lock Upp' - WATCH

In the most recent 'Lock Upp' episode, Kangana Ranaut informed the contestants that the entire nation is talking about 'The Kashmir Files'.

Starring talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is the most talked-about film of the season. Kangana Ranaut, who is now hosting her reality show 'Lock Upp', was seen talking about the film to the contestants locked up inside her show in a jail-like setup with basic amenities.

Kangana has been supporting the film since its release on her social media. Now, in the 'Lock Upp' episode streamed on Saturday, March 19, the 'Manikarnika' actress was seen informing the contestants that the entire nation is talking about the film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

The actress continued that 'The Kashmir Files' has shattered all records at the box office, added that the film has been made on the budget of approximately Rs 10-15 crores and hence, it has left behind the biggest blockbusters in terms of profitability. The short clip is doing the rounds on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and netizens are praising the actress for speaking about the film on her reality show.

The Kashmir Files

Earlier, last week, the 'Panga' actress was snapped by the paparazzi outside the theatre late at night in Mumbai after she watched 'The Kashmir Files'. Kangana had then said that the entire film industry should come out and promote it as she was heard saying in the video, "Sab industry walon ko jo chhupe hain apne bill me chuhon ki tarah, nikal ke aana chahiye aur promote karna chahiye is film ko."



Meanwhile, 'Lock Upp' features controversial celebrities such as Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Ali Merchant, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, and others. Karan Kundrra is the jailor in the captive reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor.