'The Kashmir Files': Kangana Ranaut talks about Vivek Agnihotri's film on 'Lock Upp' - WATCH

Headlines

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Inside MS Dhoni’s luxury bike, car collection worth crores: Venkatesh Prasad gives sneak peek in viral video

Remember Sahil Khan from Style, he quit acting for bodybuilding, built Rs 100-crore fitness empire; his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

7 must watch haunted shows on Netflix

Mahindra Thar rivals with best looks, engine 

7 highest-grossing Bollywood films of Priyanka Chopra

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

Ashes 2023: Interesting records that were broken in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

Harman Baweja Comments on Priyanka Chopra's 'Beef' Remark, Nepotism & More

WTC Final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final & how it is different from SG

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Remember Sahil Khan from Style, he quit acting for bodybuilding, built Rs 100-crore fitness empire; his net worth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'The Kashmir Files': Kangana Ranaut talks about Vivek Agnihotri's film on 'Lock Upp' - WATCH

In the most recent 'Lock Upp' episode, Kangana Ranaut informed the contestants that the entire nation is talking about 'The Kashmir Files'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 20, 2022, 08:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring talented actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is the most talked-about film of the season. Kangana Ranaut, who is now hosting her reality show 'Lock Upp', was seen talking about the film to the contestants locked up inside her show in a jail-like setup with basic amenities.

Kangana has been supporting the film since its release on her social media. Now, in the 'Lock Upp' episode streamed on Saturday, March 19, the 'Manikarnika' actress was seen informing the contestants that the entire nation is talking about the film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. 

The actress continued that 'The Kashmir Files' has shattered all records at the box office, added that the film has been made on the budget of approximately Rs 10-15 crores and hence, it has left behind the biggest blockbusters in terms of profitability. The short clip is doing the rounds on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and netizens are praising the actress for speaking about the film on her reality show.


Earlier, last week, the 'Panga' actress was snapped by the paparazzi outside the theatre late at night in Mumbai after she watched 'The Kashmir Files'. Kangana had then said that the entire film industry should come out and promote it as she was heard saying in the video, "Sab industry walon ko jo chhupe hain apne bill me chuhon ki tarah, nikal ke aana chahiye aur promote karna chahiye is film ko."

READ | Kangana Ranaut reacts after watching 'The Kashmir Files', says 'Bollywood ke paap dho diye'

Meanwhile, 'Lock Upp' features controversial celebrities such as Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Ali Merchant, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, and others. Karan Kundrra is the jailor in the captive reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From pizza delivery boy to net worth of Rs 11,000 crore, how youngest self-made billionaire changed his fate

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

CUET PG 2023 final answer key to be released soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

SBI surprises customers with loan rate hike: Interest rates increase by 5 basis points

Delhi-NCR news: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10,000 compensation for families affected by Yamuna floods

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE