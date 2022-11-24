The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri criticises Richa Chadha's 'Galwan' tweet, says 'genuinely feel anti-India'

Credit: Vivek Agnihotri-Richa Chada/Instagram

Richa Chadha's now deleted Galwan tweet has invited criticism and 'anti-national' comments on Twitter. As soon as the tweet went viral, boycott Bollywood and Boycott Fukrey 3 started trending on Twitter,

I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai.

And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame pic.twitter.com/Y9GgOxDUjs — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 24, 2022

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared the screenshot of her tweet and wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (We exist because of them).” ​On Wednesday, Richa Chadha reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi`s statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Lt General Dwivedi’s statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister’s previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi’s resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

As soon as she tweeted this, all hell broke loose on social media and people started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has hit out at Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and demanded a police case be registered against her for her reaction to the Indian Army’s statement.