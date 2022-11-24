Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri criticises Richa Chadha's 'Galwan' tweet, says 'genuinely feel anti-India'

Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Richa Chadha's now-deleted Galwan tweet and slammed the actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri criticises Richa Chadha's 'Galwan' tweet, says 'genuinely feel anti-India'
Credit: Vivek Agnihotri-Richa Chada/Instagram

Richa Chadha's now deleted Galwan tweet has invited criticism and 'anti-national' comments on Twitter. As soon as the tweet went viral, boycott Bollywood  and Boycott Fukrey 3 started trending on Twitter,

Now Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to her tweet and slammed the actress. He wrote, "I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai. And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame." 

Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared the screenshot of her tweet and wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (We exist because of them).” ​On Wednesday, Richa Chadha reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi`s statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 

Lt General Dwivedi’s statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister’s previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi’s resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

As soon as she tweeted this, all hell broke loose on social media and people started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has hit out at Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and demanded a police case be registered against her for her reaction to the Indian Army’s statement.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.