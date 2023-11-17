The Great Indian Family OTT release: Know when, where to watch Vicky Kaushal-starrer family entertainer

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie features Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles along with Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Bhuvan Arora, and Alka Amin in pivotal roles.

Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of the family comedy drama, The Great Indian Family starting today. The film narrates the story of a devout Hindu man, Ved Vyas Tripathi aka Bhajan Kumar played by Vicky Kaushal, who faces an identity crisis and a personal dilemma when he discovers information about his roots and origin.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie features Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles along with Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Bhuvan Arora, and Alka Amin in pivotal roles.

The plot unfolds in the small town of Balrampur, revolving around the Tripathi family who have held a distinguished reputation as the leading priestly lineage in town. The town and Tripathi household’s star is their son, Bhajan Kumar aka Ved Vyas Tripathi, a popular Bhajan singer who not only croons bhajans but also indulges in fun moments with friends and seeks a suitable romantic partner in the vicinity. However, an unexpected twist of fate leads Bhajan to grapple with an identity crisis and personal dilemma.

Infused with humor, drama, and intense emotions, the story delves into whether Ved can resolve the biggest confusion of his life. While promoting his film with DNA, Vicky shared that the box office business of his last film has revived the genre of feel-good entertainer, and it also restored the faith of makers. During the interaction, Vicky revealed that before the release, even the makers and stakeholders were worried about the fate of the film. Thanking the audience for watching his last film in the theatres, Vicky said, "This empowerment to mid-budget films has only come because of the audience. Hum bhi utne darre hue they. Sabhi wohi baat kar rahe they ki 'chhoti filmon ka chance nahi hai. OTT pe hi chalegi'. But the audience has brought the change, they came to theatres, enjoyed the film, and shocked everybody." After The Great Indian Family, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur