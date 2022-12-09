Thank God OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer comedy

Thank God/File photo

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, the comedy-drama Thank God was released in cinemas on October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali. The Indra Kumar directorial proved to be a box office failure as the film's worldwide gross collections stood at Rs 48.92 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The film had clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar starrer adventure drama Ram Setu, which was also a disappointing fare but still managed to earn more than Thank God, as the Abhishek Sharma directed film's worldwide gross collections were Rs 92.94 crore, as per the same portal.

After Ram Setu started streaming on Prime Video Store last Friday, December 2, now Thank God is also available on the same streaming platform with the rent option. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Friday, December 9, and made the announcement, "ready to play this game of life? Thank God now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now!".

Before its release, Thank God faced several controversies. Some organisations claimed that the film hurts religious sentiments and thus, should not be allowed to release as Ajay plays the character of modern-day Chitragupta called CG playing the game of life vs death with Sidharth's Ayan Kapoor.

Reacting to this controversy, Sidharth told Free Press Journal, "I wonder if people would have protested against the film after watching it. Then it would have made more sense. We have been very sensitive and we as a team are quite confident that people would love it once they watch it. There’s no intention to hurt anybody."

Rakul had shared similar thoughts in an exclusive conversation with DNA when she said, "I feel you should watch the film first. If you find anything objectionable, then you should voice it. We don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. The audiences are the biggest critic, let them watch, and decide."



