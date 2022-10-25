Thank God Twitter review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer is 'complete entertainment package', say moviegoers

Thank God/YouTube Trailer snapshots

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Raku Preet Singh in the leading roles, the comedy film Thank God has been released in the theatres on Tuesday, October 25. The Indra Kumar-directed comedy film has impressed the moviegoers who went to watch the film on its first day and have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Calling it a 'complete entertainment package', most of the netizens are saying that it's a perfect family movie to watch during the festive season. Ajay and Sidharth are being lauded for their amazing performances and the clean humour in the film is being highly appreciated.

Giving four stars to Thank God, one Twitter user wrote, "#OneWordReview #ThankGod: WINNER. Rating:4 stars. Drama. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs. #ThankGod is a complete entertainment package. A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment."

Another tweet read, "Thank God is Full paisa vasool family entertainer. One of the best in this genre. Acting, story, emotion, drama, songs, everything is top-notch. Sid is brilliant, and Ajay Devgn's cameo will make you go berserk. Don't miss it". "Comedy wise #AjayDevgn has done a very good job in #ThankGod, it is a visual treat to see the game that #SidharthMalhotra plays in order to come back to Earth, #RakulPreetSingh is good in funny but best in emotional times", wrote another user.

A Twitter user called Thank God a 'fun package' as they wrote, "#ThankGod is a light-hearted family film with strong message & fair amount of entertainment. Has many funny moments. #AjayDevgn shines. Sidharth could do better. Rakul was fine. Good writing, Avg execution. Music was ok. Overall it’s a FUN PACKAGE."

Thank God clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action-adventure film Ram Setu, which also has opened to favourable reviews with cine-goers praising the Abhishek Sharma directorial for its thrilling plot and good action set-pieces.