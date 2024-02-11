Twitter
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2: Shahid, Kriti’s film sees 40% growth, mints Rs 9.50 crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy witnessed a huge jump.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 08:36 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a slow start, however, with positive word of mouth, the film has now witnessed a big jump on its second day. The film has seen 40% growth on its first Saturday. 

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collected Rs 9.50 crore at the box office on day 2. The film which collected Rs 6.7 crore on day 1, has so far minted roughly Rs 16.2 crore nett in India. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s rom-com is expected to keep up the momentum in the days leading up to Valentine's Day 2024 on Tuesday. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall 22.16% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Helmed by filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). Produced by Maddock Films, the romantic comedy also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in key roles and has opened to positive reviews from the audience. 

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram to review Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya. The actress heaped praise on the film and the performances of the leads. On her Instagram stories, Mira shared a still from the film of Shahid and Kriti, writing, “Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end. (sic)”. Reviewing the lead actors’ performances, she wrote, “@kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect. @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-Boy, there’s no one like you. You made my heart melt.” She also added, “Watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now. Dil se hasaaya (made me laugh from the heart), stomach is hurting. (sic).”

