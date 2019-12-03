'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' song 'Shankara Re Shankara': Ajay Devgn lets out his Maratha warrior spirit

Ajay Devgn's impressive avatar as Subedar Tanaji Malusare from his upcoming film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' already had the audiences enthralled but Devgn outdid himself in the first song of the film. Released today, the makers titled this song 'Shankara Re Shankara'.

The song was launched by Devgn on his official Instagram account. Along with Devgn, the song also features Saif Ali Khan who plays the antagonist in the film. 'Shankara Re Shankara' has all the elements that the warrior of Maharashtra represented and has already started resonating with the audiences who are impressed by Devgn's charm, style, and unmatched enthusiasm.

The song opens with Devgn and his combatant stance saying, 'दुश्मन को हराने से पहले दुश्मन को देखना चाहता हूं (I want to look at the enemy, before defeating them)', followed by signature dance moves which take the audiences back to the brave Maratha Era.

See the track here:

Directed by Om Raut, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a period film which is all set to release on January 10, 2020. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It also stars Kajol as Tanaji's wife, Savitribai Malusare.

Both Devgn and Kajol were last seen together in 'Toonpur Ka Superhero' which was released in 2010, one of the many reasons why audiences are keen on their collaboration after 10 years.