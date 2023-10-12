Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about dealing with online hate and how it had affected her initially.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

Tamnnaah Bhatia opens up about trolls, and how she deals with social media negativity. Tamannaah's personal life has been under the radar of the netizens. Her relationship with Vijay Verma is been widely discussed on social media, and recently a throwback video from her teens also grabbed netizens' attention. 

Recently, the actor interacted with author Luke Coutinho, and shared how she deals with 'faceless people literally writing anything they feel like about her'. For the unversed, Tamannaah co-wrote a book, Back To The Roots: Celebrating Indian Wisdom and Wellness (2021), with Luke

During the interaction, Tamannaah said, "In this journey (in films), there comes a time for everyone when there is a lot of hate directed towards you and inevitably on social media because it is mostly faceless people literally writing anything they feel like about you, which can be really nasty. For me, when that happened to me for the first moment, it took me by storm and I was very uncomfortable with it because it really made me feel like what was going on? Is something that I have done gone wrong?"

The actress further added, "When I spent some time on my own, I literally asked myself 'Where do you think this comes from?' Sometimes there is a lot of moral policing people do, not realising that you are an actor, you are a performer and they expect you to be an idealistic version of something that is ideal in their way, in their head. So it is not necessary that what they are projecting towards you is about you, it's actually about them." The actress also revealed how she deals with such online negativity through self-analysis and tries to focus on the positives more than the negatives. On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Lust Stories 2, Aakhiri Sach. She also made a special appearance in Rajinikanth's superhit Jailer.

