Bollywood

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 2: Randeep Hooda's film jumps on Saturday, earns Rs 2.25 crore

As expected, Randeep Hooda's biographical drama, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, benefited from positive reviews. On the second day, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar showed a jump of more than 100% in the collections.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 11:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Image source: Twitter)
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 2: As expected, Randeep Hooda's directorial, biographical drama, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, jumps on Saturday. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has shown more than 100% jump in the box office collection. The film hugely benefited from the positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth. The early estimates of day two are here and it is good news for the makers. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar collected Rs 2.25 crores on Saturday. 

Randeep Hooda's film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, opened low, collecting Rs 1.50 crores on Friday. With Saturday's collection, the film has earned Rs 3.30 crores in two days. Owing to the strong word-of-mouth, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is expected to grow bigger on Sunday. Unlike Madgaon Express, the makers of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar have not kept any BOGO offer. Although the movie is expected to earn in the range of Rs 4-5 crore on Sunday, the business of the film has to maintain its momentum on the weekdays, for a decent first week. 

Randeep Hooda on box office failures

While promoting his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. When asked his views on his film not raking money at the box office, despite his honest approach towards it, he says, "Film banana, film ki quality, yeh art hai. Film ki success marketing pe bahut depend karti hai. Maybe meri films mein woh marketing efforts nahi laga. Kahi meri bhi kami reh gayi ki maine bhi nahi ki. Mujhe laga ki I'm an artist, mera kaam ho gaya. Shuru mein lagta tha ki screen mein khade honge, log waise hi dekhne aa jayenge. But aisa nahi hota hai (laughs)." 

Randeep recalls that a few of his films didn't work well, because he didn't get support even from producers. Randeep adds, "If a film does well, it is because the film has been marketed, and positioned well. There is a relentless, money-spending push. Aisi hi koi film hit nahi ho jaati. Woh mujhe kai filmein mein nahi mila. Many of my movies had a delayed release, a few didn't get support from the studios. Woh kaam producer ka hota hai. Iss film ka producer main hoon, and aapko meri film har jagah dikhayi degi."

READ: Randeep Hooda reacts to his films' box office failure, explains why his movies flopped: 'Kahin meri bhi...' | Exclusive

