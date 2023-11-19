Sushmita Sen breaks silence on being called 'gold digger' on dating Lalit Modi: 'Check your facts, I prefer...'

Sushmita Sen has finally reacted to being called 'gold digger' after Lalit Modi announced that they both are dating. The couple soon broke up.

In July 2022, Lalit Modi took the internet by storm when he announced that he is dating former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen. The netizens had a field day sharing memes on their relationship, which went viral on social media within no time. It was a short-lived relationship as the ex-couple soon broke up.

After Modi's social media announcement, Sushmita had to put out a clarification post that she hasn't tied the knot with anyone yet. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she talked about her Instagram post and said, "I just posted because sometimes I think when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear. I just needed to put out one post to let them know I am laughing. After that I was done with it."

"You can’t be 47 years old having lived most of your life in the public eye and be afraid of the public. I have been one of those people who has been loved so much, that when this sort of stuff happens, I think it’s okay, I accept it, everyone goes through such situations. But it in no way defines who I am. So, I had to put it out there", she added.

The Main Hoon Na actress was also heavily trolled and called 'gold digger' for dating the founder of Indian Premiere League. She has finally broken her silence on such mean tweets in the same interview as she stated, "I find the memes funny, but if you are calling someone a gold digger, at least don’t monetise it! Check your facts. I prefer diamonds, not gold. And if I was going to marry, I would be married to them, love. I don’t try. I do it or I don’t."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was most recently seen in the third season of the crime drama web series Aarya. The Disney+ Hotstar show is an official remake of the Dutch drama Penoza.



