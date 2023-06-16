Sunny Singh shares experience of playing Laxmana in Prabhas’ Adipurush, says ‘I have goosebumps…’

Sunny Singh opens up on playing Laxmana in Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush

After hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sunny Singh is all set to woo his fans with his role as Laxmana in Om Raut’s Adipurush. Recently, the actor opened up on the same and about sharing screen space with Prabhas.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sunny Singh talked about this role and recalled the time when Om Raut offered him the film and said, “When Om sir had first called me for a meeting, I didn’t know yeh kaunsi film hai. In the second meeting, he told me that it is going to be a very big film and I have to play Lord Laxman. I was feeling very lucky when he offered me the role, humaari toh aukaat hi nahi hai, yeh karna toh badi baat hai (This is beyond my ken, it is a huge honor). I was very emotional at that time. From my childhood I used to love Ramayan, I am a very spiritual person and I love all the characters from the story, so I was elated to know that I’ll be a part of this film. Om sir was very clear about what he wanted, have precise instructions to me on how he wants my look to be how our dialogues will be.”

Sunny Singh also opened up on sharing the screen with Prabhas and revealed they had a siblings-like connection. The actor said, “Adipurush is also special to me because I got to work with Prabhas who is now like an elder brother to me. We hit it off from day one and he would always be around for me. So when we shot some scenes together, we used to get emotional as we felt like two brothers going through that situation in reality. Many times we would get emotional while saying our lines.”

He added, “There were times we had to do scenes without saying a single line, by just looking at each other. We also had to imagine a lot because we shot on a blue screen so that was a constant challenge and a very different experience for all of us.”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush, stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. The movie is based on Sanskrit Epic Ramayana and is up for a grand release today.

