Sunny Singh dedicates his performance in Adipurush to his father, action director Jai Singh Nijjar

A poster of Adipurush

In the next few weeks, the year's much-awaited film, the grand retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana, Adipurush will release. Although the first teaser of the film met with mixed to negative responses, the theatrical trailer and Jai Shri Ram generated immense positive responses and hyped the buzz of the film.

In Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan-starrer, Sunny Singh will be seen playing the character of Shesh. Adipurush will be the first actioner of the actor. Sunny earlier starred in rom-coms such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, and Ujda Chaman.

During Adipurush's trailer launch, Sunny revealed the reason why this film is very important to him. The actor shared, “There is a lot of excitement and nervousness. The journey has been very good. Every day on the set was surreal and we used to get goosebumps. We are quite emotionally connected with this film.” The actor also thanked the director Om Raut for giving him this opportunity.

Sunny added that Adipurush is also very personal to him as it gives him a chance to dabble in the action genre. And what makes it so important is that his father is actually an action director himself. “It's my first film where I got to do a lot of action sequences and I dedicate it to my father who has worked for 40 years as an action director," he informed.

For the unversed, Sunny's father Jai Singh Nijjar, is a reputed action director who has worked on films like Shivaay, Golmaal 3, Singham, Chennai Express, Bol Bachchan and other films. Sunny has even dedicated this film to his mother. During the launch, he revealed that he lost his mother during Adipurush's production. It's also an emotional experience for me as I lost my mother 6-7 months back. She used to tell me, 'Jab tu shoot ke liye jaayega, toh tu apna 200% dega'. That used to motivate me a lot." Om Raut-directed Adipurush will release in cinemas on June 16.