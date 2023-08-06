Headlines

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to cross Rs 100 crore on second Sunday

Gautam Adani's first big move after Hindenburg saga, gives Rs 5,000 crore boost to his Rs 93,600 crore firm

This cricketer has highest IPL earnings ever; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jadeja with whopping salary

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh in the upcoming action drama Gadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster.

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunny Deol is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming action film Gadar 2, the sequel to his cult classic Gadar released in 2001. Ameesha Patel, the director Anil Sharma and his own son-actor Utkarsh Sharma have returned with the second part of Gadar, which is set to release in cinemas on August 11.

Sunny is legendary actor Dharmendra's son with his first wife Prakash Kaur. The Ghayal actor launched his son Karan Deol in the 2019 romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which he himself directed. His second son Rajveer Deol is also set to make his Bollywood debut later this year in the romantic drama Dono.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Sunny opened up on the nepotism debate and said, "I think ye sab woh log failate hai jo frustrated he. Aur ye nahi samajhte ki jo aadmi...ki agar baap apne bete ke liye kar raha hai na...kaunsi family hai jo nahi karta? Aur jo apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai, toh usme bura kya hai? Lekin kaamyab toh woh hoga jo khud apne aap... (The nepotism debate has been spread by frustrated people. One has to understand that in a family, the child follows what his father does. What’s wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter? If not his family, then who is the father working for? But the child has to become successful by themselves)."

In 2001, Gadar clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India and both turned out to be blockbusters. This year too, Gadar 2 will release alongside the satirical comedy OMG 2, which is also the sequel to OMG – Oh My God! released 11 years back in 2012. Along with Akshay Kumar, the Amit Rai directorial also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

READ | Gen-Z watches Gadar Ek Prem Katha: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s patriotic love saga is part-cringe but still entertains

 

