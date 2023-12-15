Headlines

Sunny Deol says he didn't like 'certain things’ in Bobby Deol's Animal: 'I have the right to...'

Sunny Deol said that he doesn't like certain things in Animal which starred Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Sunny Deol has reviewed brother Bobby Deol’s film Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and said there are certain things that he didn’t like in the film.

While speaking to PTI, he said, “I am genuinely happy for Bobby. I have watched Animal, and I liked it, it's a nice film. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own films. But that's as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby.”

Bobby Deol recently made a smashing comeback on the big screen with his latest release Animal. Though the actor had less screen time and no dialogue, he captivated the audience with his performance and has become the talk of the town. However, one of the actor's scenes where he forces himself on his new bride has invited criticism. Now, the actor has finally opened up on performing the controversial scene.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bobby Deol opened up on doing the controversial 'marital rape scene' in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and said, "From the time I heard my character, I knew there was so much I could do with it without even speaking a word. In fact, without speaking a word gave me some kind of energy that brought something out in me. When I was performing, I had no inhibitions whatsoever."

Talking about his character, Abrar Haque, Bobby Deol said, "I was just portraying this character who is savage, who is an evil man and this is how he treats his women, this is how he is. And that’s how I portrayed it. He’s a romantic actually with his three wives."

