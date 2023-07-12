Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

Movie lovers who miss the era of iconic comedy films can rejoice as a grand crossover will happen between Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2.

Comedy lovers can rejoice as their favourite laugh-riots, Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome, are coming back on the big screen with their sequels. Actor Suniel Shetty has shared a crucial update about his role in Welcome 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2. Fans who adored tough guy Suniel as lovable Yeda Anna will be surprised as there will be a crossover between Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3.

While launching his new entrepreneur venture, a DIY healthcare The Biohacker, actor Suniel Shetty interacted with DNA exclusively. During the interaction, the action star revealed the details about his upcoming projects, including Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and how there will be a crossover of the iconic characters Yeda Anna, and Chhota Chhatri (played by Johnny Lever) in Welcome 3. "The story of Awara Pagal Deewana sequel is locked, but Welcome 3 might happen before. I am a part of Welcome 3 as well, and these characters, Yeda Anna and Chota Chatri will go there. Universe ek ho jaata hai." Suniel further assured that the team is conscious of fans' huge expectations with these films, and they are completely confident about the sequels of these films, "All three of us (Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and him) are very conscious. Humne humesha kaha hai, 'rehne do yaar, mat le ke aao'. But we are conscious about bringing these films back. As actors, we have matured a lot more. We will hit it out of the park and we are ready for it."

Shetty further asserted how the characters of these comedy hits have their own fan following, and they are bigger than the film. "The love for the sequels may differ, but not for the characters. All characters from these films, Baburao, Guru Gulab Khatri, Chhota Chatri, Manilal, and Yeda Anna, have a cult following. Film se bade ban gaye woh characters."

Films such as Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Welcome can summarize the decade of 2000 as the era of best comedy films. Filmgoers are missing such rib-tickling, laugh-riot, that would entertain the audience and breaks records by laughing all along. Interestingly all three laugh riots are produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, so the crossover will surely hit major nostalgia among fans. On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen leaving a significant mark on OTT with the series Dharavi Bank and Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega.