Suniel Shetty opposes censorship on OTT platforms, advocates for ‘morally responsible’ approach

Suniel Shetty recently talked about censorship on OTT platforms, claiming that it is difficult to determine what to censor, and what to leave.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Suniel Shetty thinks that it is difficult to determine what to censor, and what to leave on the OTT platforms.

These days, a new debate has gained momentum in the film industry regarding the decision to bring a censorship system into OTT platforms. While some feel censorship will help crack down on the abusive language and obscenities in shows and movies, actor Suniel Shetty does not believe this is a good idea. The Hera Pheri star thinks that it is difficult to determine what to censor, and what to leave on the OTT platforms. The actor also added that everyone should be morally responsible while putting out content.

He was recently quoted as telling Hindustan Times, “In today’s world, there is a very thin line in everything. For instance, if you are taking advantage of no censorship in the space to sell junk, then it’s not fair. Restrictions when it comes to age and content should very much be there.”

Suniel Shetty on being morally responsible

Further explaining his point of view, Suniel Shetty added, “If it is extreme, and if it is harming someone, an individual, religion or anything or causing an overall disturbance in the ecosystem, then it’s not fair. You have to be morally responsible. I would not show or be part of such content because I feel there’s an audience for it. I don’t believe that good doesn’t sell and only evil sells, so let’s get onto that bandwagon. That is where we are going wrong, and it is because of social media. Every decade has its own set of problems. That being said, censorship is a very difficult process today. What do you censor? What don’t? So, you have to be morally responsible”.

Talking further about being morally responsible, he said, “We come from a background where family matters a lot, and so does society, from a perspective of not wanting to harm anybody. It matters a lot. We have to be conscious about this as producers and as actors and creators."

Suniel Shetty’s forthcoming projects

Suniel Shetty who is trying his hand on OTT with ventures such as Dharavi Bank and Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega, talked about his experience in the OTT space. He said, “I’m doing a few very interesting things. There’s another film that I have completed for web space. I am excited about the projects, but not overdoing anything. I am looking at everything from my perspective, and from the age perspective, and picking the projects.”

