Sun Sajni teaser: Garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film Satyaprem Ki Katha celebrates pure love

File Photo

Be it the mind-blowing trailer or the chartbuster songs, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's Satyaprem Ki Katha has profoundly spread the magic of pure love in the hearts of the masses. While the melody of this soulful musical romantic pure love story has captivated the audience, the makers are here with the teaser of the new song 'Sun Sajni' to enrich the feeling of pure love with its garba beats.

The teaser of Sun Sajni is indeed a treat for the audience to relish the tunes of pure love with a grand Garba celebration. Having given two soulful melodies, Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad, and an upbeat dance number, Gujju Pataka, 'Sun Sajni' seems to be a grand Garba celebration song that will get the audience to dance their heart out. 'Sun Sajni' is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar. As the teaser is here, 'Sun Sajni' is all set for its release tomorrow.



While the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha has stated the arrival of a pure love story on the screen after a long time, its songs are continuously taking over the heads of the audience. While all the songs have made their place in the most treading list, 'Sun Sajni' will definitely be going to top the charts and will make the audience go berserk with its Garba beats.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.