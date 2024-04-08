Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's longest film was 4 hours long, flopped badly despite 33 heroes, 10 heroines; ended careers of over dozen stars

Ukraine attack hits Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, says Russia

Gautam Adani’s group reveals Rs 2.3 lakh crore plan, to invest Rs 1500000000000 in world’s largest…

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals why she wrote Drama Queen, joined theatre: 'I was getting rubbish roles' | Exclusive

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital deal hits roadblock, Rs 96500000000 bid now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's longest film was 4 hours long, flopped badly despite 33 heroes, 10 heroines; ended careers of over dozen stars

Ukraine attack hits Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, says Russia

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital deal hits roadblock, Rs 96500000000 bid now…

8 Indian snacks that may not increase cholesterol

Ai imagines Ranbir Kapoor replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don

Indian cricketers who married more than once

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

India's longest film was 4 hours long, flopped badly despite 33 heroes, 10 heroines; ended careers of over dozen stars

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals why she wrote Drama Queen, joined theatre: 'I was getting rubbish roles' | Exclusive

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals why she wrote Drama Queen, joined theatre: 'I was getting rubbish roles' | Exclusive

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi admitted that she wrote Drama Queen as a vehicle for herself because she was getting rubbish roles.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 07:41 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Suchitra Krishnamoorti (Image: Special arrangement)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who's known as Anna from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, opened up about not getting good roles, and how she wrote the Drama Queen as a 'vehicle for myself'. The actress, singer, and model has worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. However, after Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa (1993), Suchitra did a couple of Hindi and South films, did five music albums, and then took a break to look after her family (which includes her ex-husband, Shekhar Kapur, and their daughter Kaveri Kapur). 

When Kaveri went to college, Suchitra decided to make a comeback, but soon, she realised the dearth of good roles for her.  Suchitra wasn't happy with the offers, and thus she decided to write a book, a memoir Drama Queen, and adapt it into a play of the same name. Recently, while promoting her new play Ek Haan with Shekhar Suman, and director Randhir Ranjan Roy, DNA had an exclusive chat with the actress, where she opened up about the hiccups she faced in her second innings with the fame. 

In the interaction when asked if she became choosy in films because she was getting similar roles to Anna from Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Suchitra laughed and said, "Anna jaise role milega toh kyu nahi karungi, but I gave priority to my personal life, and took a backseat after Kaveri was born." Suchitra then revealed the reason why she moved to the theatre, "I wrote Drama Queen because I was getting rubbish-kind of roles of on-screen mother. I got so irritated that I wrote Drama Queen as a vehicle for myself, and I started putting it out on the stage." Suchitra further added, "Sometimes you wait for the opportunities. Sometimes you create it." 

About Ek Haan

Director Randhir Ranjan Roy, Shekhar Suman and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi with an enthralling new play, Ek Haan. Set against the backdrop of 1951, amidst the aftermath of the Partition of India and the dawn of Pakistan, Ek Haan embarks on a profound exploration of the life and works of the iconic writer Saadat Hasan Manto (played by Shekhar Suman), through the eyes of Kashmiri journalist Wazira (Suchitra Krishnamoorthi).

READ: Shekhar Suman says theatre actors are better than film stars: 'Sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai' | Exclusive

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Thousands demonstrate against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest

Meet man, son of teacher, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR..

'Many like you have come and gone; Hindustan is...': Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi

Meet man, a college dropout, who left India with Rs 50, now runs Rs 14000 crore empire, his business is…

Parineeti Chopra walked out of this film for Amar Singh Chamkila, it became blockbuster earning over Rs 900 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement