Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals why she wrote Drama Queen, joined theatre: 'I was getting rubbish roles' | Exclusive

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi admitted that she wrote Drama Queen as a vehicle for herself because she was getting rubbish roles.

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who's known as Anna from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, opened up about not getting good roles, and how she wrote the Drama Queen as a 'vehicle for myself'. The actress, singer, and model has worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. However, after Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa (1993), Suchitra did a couple of Hindi and South films, did five music albums, and then took a break to look after her family (which includes her ex-husband, Shekhar Kapur, and their daughter Kaveri Kapur).

When Kaveri went to college, Suchitra decided to make a comeback, but soon, she realised the dearth of good roles for her. Suchitra wasn't happy with the offers, and thus she decided to write a book, a memoir Drama Queen, and adapt it into a play of the same name. Recently, while promoting her new play Ek Haan with Shekhar Suman, and director Randhir Ranjan Roy, DNA had an exclusive chat with the actress, where she opened up about the hiccups she faced in her second innings with the fame.

In the interaction when asked if she became choosy in films because she was getting similar roles to Anna from Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Suchitra laughed and said, "Anna jaise role milega toh kyu nahi karungi, but I gave priority to my personal life, and took a backseat after Kaveri was born." Suchitra then revealed the reason why she moved to the theatre, "I wrote Drama Queen because I was getting rubbish-kind of roles of on-screen mother. I got so irritated that I wrote Drama Queen as a vehicle for myself, and I started putting it out on the stage." Suchitra further added, "Sometimes you wait for the opportunities. Sometimes you create it."

About Ek Haan

Director Randhir Ranjan Roy, Shekhar Suman and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi with an enthralling new play, Ek Haan. Set against the backdrop of 1951, amidst the aftermath of the Partition of India and the dawn of Pakistan, Ek Haan embarks on a profound exploration of the life and works of the iconic writer Saadat Hasan Manto (played by Shekhar Suman), through the eyes of Kashmiri journalist Wazira (Suchitra Krishnamoorthi).

