Step inside Neetu Kapoor's new lavish apartment worth Rs 17.40 crore with amenities of indoor pool, gym, and more

Neetu Kapoor new home photos/Instagram-Sunteck India website

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's mother and Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law, has recently bought a plush property situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai. Located on the seventh floor of the ultra-luxury apartment complex Sunteck Signia Isles, the 4BHK property has a built-up area of 3,387 square feet.

The actress has spent a whopping sum of Rs 17.40 crore on her new lavish home with an additional stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore. As per housing.com, Neetu Kapoor purchased the property from Kewal Krishan Nohria on May 10. Now, let's have a look at the luxurious interiors and the multiple amenities that her new home offers.

The 64-year-old actress's home has a spacious living area, an opulent dining room, and a spread-out living room, with bedrooms having an exterior view of the city. Sunteck Signia Isles apartment complex offers multiple amenities including an indoor swimming pool, a squash court, a gymnasium, and a virtual golf center. All the pictures are taken from the Sunteck India website.









(All images: Sunteck India website)

Currently, Neetu Kapoor lives in Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra which she used to share with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are living in their classy and aesthetic home Vastu, where they tied the knot last year in the presence of family members and friends.

Last month, Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions also invested in a 2,497 square feet apartment in the Aerial View Co-operative Housing Society worth Rs 37.80 crore apartment in Bandra’s Pali Hill. She also gifted two houses worth Rs 7.68 crore to her sister Shaheen Bhatt in April 2023.



