This actress gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Chiranjeevi; quit films for politics, died in plane crash, her death was...

Remember Sowmya Sathyanarayana aka Soundarya, who featured in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham which is one of our favourite movies? She primarily worked in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films and won our hearts.

Manisha Chauhan

Apr 22, 2024

Soundarya
But do you know she died tragically in a plane crash? Yes, the actress who is still remembered as one of the most beautiful actresses died in 2004 in plane crash.

Soundarya’s first movie was Baa Nanna Preethisu which was a Kannada film  directed by S. Siddalingaiah. It was released in April 1992. She began with lead roles in Kannada, her mother tongue, and became the most popular actress in Telugu films. Her breakthrough came with the Telugu film Hello Brother in 1994, where she starred alongside Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna. She gained further acclaim for her role in Ammoru  portraying Bhavani, a devotee of Goddess Ammoru. In Tamil cinema, she received praise for her performance in "Ponnumani" opposite Karthik and Sivakumar, where she played a mentally disabled character.

Soundarya starred in the Hindi film Sooryavansham, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. This film became a blockbuster and is still run on national television. The film has a different fanbase. The actress also starred in the Malayalam film Kilichundan Mampazham, with Mohanlal and Sreenivasan and Yathrakarude Sradhakku with Jayaram.

 Soundarya was about to make her TV Debut as a female lead, however, she was unable to join the crew due to her 2-month contract with the Bharatiya Janata Party. After this, actress Devyani replaced her for the role.

On 17 April 2004, Soundarya died in an unfortunate plane crash along with her brother Amarnath. She was travelling to Karimnagar from Bengaluru during an election campaign. As per reports, she was travelling to support Bharatiya Janata Party, which she had joined that year.

The aircraft took off at 11:05 a.m., turned west, and crashed on the campus of the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra. It reached only 100 feet before bursting into flames. B. N. Ganapathi, one of the university workers, witnessed the crash and rushed to help, noting the plane's wobbling before impact.

