'Sooryavanshi' trailer: Akshay Kumar packs a punch while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn add entertainment quotient

The much-awaited 'Sooryavanshi' trailer has been unveiled. Much to the hype around it, the movie is filled with some mind-blowing action scenes (but in the second half of the trailer). The first half of 'Sooryavanshi' trailer introduces Akshay Kumar's character. To be honest, that could have been cut short. More so, it gave out 'Baby' vibes. However, that can be put aside since the second half wins over the entire trailer.

Rohit Shetty brings the trio - Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi in the same frame and for one, he has given them an entry like none other. The already multi-starrer also introduces other faces like Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, Television actor Mrunal Jain, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Vivan Bhatena, Kumud Mishra and Rajendra Gupta.

Katrina Kaif plays Akshay Kumar's wife in the movie, who is protective of their daughter. She has one dialogue in the trailer and thus it would be tough to judge her on the basis of that. However without a second thought, one can say that Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn bring in the entertainment in the four-minute and 15-second long trailer. The actors joke about their stunts which brings in a refreshing change without hurting any sentiments.

Both Ranveer and Ajay's entry is unmissable, but even Akshay's stunt climbing on a helicopter deserves loud applause because honestly, we cannot imagine anybody but the Khiladi perform the stunt. The trailer also touches upon Muslim sentiments (probably in relation to the current CAA scenario?) and hints at a song featuring Ajay, Ranveer and Akshay together.

Here's the trailer:

Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi' is the third installment in his cop universe. Karan Johar has turned producer for the film after 'Simmba', featuring Ranveer Singh which released in 2018.