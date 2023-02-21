Sonu Nigam manhandled in Mumbai concert, video goes viral - Watch

Sonu Nigam/File photo

Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly manhandled at a concert in the Chembur area of Mumbai on the night of Monday, February 20. Following the incident, the singer reached Chembur police station and lodged a complaint, prompting police to file a case. There has been no arrest made by the police so far. Sources said that the accused is the son of a local Shiv Sena MLA.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the National Award-winning singer can be seen coming down from the stairs and his team members being attacked.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam's complaint, the police said. As per an ANI report, DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput, Mumbai Police, told reporters, "After a live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from stage when a man held him. After an objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, and one of those two men sustained injuries. The accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar. The injured has been identified as Rabbani. He (accused) allegedly reached out to the singer for a selfie when the scuffle broke out between him and Sonu Nigam's security."

Recalling the incident, Sonu Nigam told the reporters, as per the agency report, "After the concert, I was coming down from the stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. Rabbani (the injured one who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if some iron rods were lying down. He was pushed in such a way, you could see in the video. Even I was about to fall," he said.

Sonu made it clear in his statement that he lodged the complaint to raise awareness among common people. "I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance", he said.

Commenting on reports about 'Sonu being attacked by some men', DCP Rajput said, "I have talked to Sonuji. Till now, we haven't found any such evidence. The accused wanted to take a selfie or he may have tried to garner some media attention. We would investigate further to ascertain the cause."



