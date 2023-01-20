Search icon
'Sonu Nigam is OG King': Netizens slams Achha Sila Diya recreation with Nora Fatehi, Rajkummar Rao

Another rendition, another outburst of music lovers. Netizens aren't impressed with Nora and Rajkummar Rao's version of the classic song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

'Sonu Nigam is OG King': Netizens slams Achha Sila Diya recreation with Nora Fatehi, Rajkummar Rao
Achha Sila Diya

Renditions and remixes of classic chartbusters have mostly met with mixed-to-negative responses. Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has earned enough backlash from netizens. Now, even singer B Praak and lyricist Jaani have got a red mark on their report card.

Yesterday, T-Series released the rendition of the classic song Achha Sila Diya with Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao. Backed with B Praak's vocals and Jaani's lyrics, the new version of the song also narrates the story of betrayal. Within a day of the release, the song clocked 12 million views. But, netizens are really happy with the new take on cult classic melody. 

Check out the new song

For the unversed, the original song Achha Sila Diya is from the movie Bewafa Sanam which starred producer Bhushan Kumar's uncle, Krishan Kumar. The OG tune gained immense popularity as it was backed by the voice of Sonu Nigam. 

Watch the OG song

As soon as the rendition of the song was released. Die-hard music fans rejected the song, saying that they miss Sonu Nigam, and he was the OG King.  A user wrote, "Sonu Sir's Version is Unbeatable." Another user wrote, "No one can beat Sonu sir's voice." One of the users wrote, "Nobody can sing like Sonu Nigam. He is the king." A netizen wrote, "No one can beat sonu sir .......voice ...and this song is tremendous in both friends more than a love.." 

While a few netizens did find the song interesting, they were okay with the new take to the classic. One of the users wrote, "B praak voice is on another level. Feel of bpraak music is best." Another user wrote, "What an amazing song Just mind blowing. Can't describe in words. This song touches my inner heat." A user asserted, "What an awesome lyrics to this song. And the most importantly the Raj Kumar Rao's acting kills me." The single video Achha Sila Diya is directed by Arvindr Khaira. 

'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
